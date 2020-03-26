@Home Tips in a Pinch: Open Faced Omelette

Tips in a Pinch with Sam and John

In this edition of Tips in a Pinch with Sam and John, the two collaborate on a breakfast meal. John had green and yellow zucchini along with spinach and eggs. Sam suggested making an open faced omelette.

First you slice and dice the zucchini along with an onion and the stems from the spinach. Throw all of those in a hot pan and stir until the spinach is wilted then add three scrambled eggs into the pan. Top with cheese and pepper and serve.

