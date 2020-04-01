@Home: Tidy Tuesday with Target Tori

Living808 @Home

While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekday @Home. Enjoy fresh videos that bring a smile to your face with fun activities and shared experiences with our Living808 family on Facebook and Instagram (@living808tv) and join in on our watch parties 9-10am weekdays.

Tidy Tuesday with Target Tori

Spring time is here and that means…spring cleaning! Good friend of Living808 and viral sensation, Target Tori reaches out to John, Tannya and Mikey to teach them how to fold jeans the target way. How do you think they did?