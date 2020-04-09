@Home: Telehealth Program offers Virtual Doctor Visits

You can take advantage of virtual visits to a doctor thanks to a new Telehealth program started by Adventist Health Castle in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Adventist Castle Health’s virtual care program lets you see a specialist or other health care professional who is out of your area without having to travel to their office.

The virtual visits with Adventist Health Castle physicians through make appointments with a doctor easier with smart phone or computer access via FaceTime, Skype, Microsoft Screen, Zoom or similar video conferencing technology

Drive through screenings are available M-F 8:30am-5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am-2;00pm.

Dr. Robin Matsukawa explained to Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin the benefits of telehealth to treat mild symptoms of cough, cold, runny nose, itchy throat and limit exposure to other ailments in the emergency room.

In general, Dr. Matsukawa says visits to ER should be limited to patients with true shortness of breath, chest pains, and unsteady feelings to offer

To schedule an appointment, call Adventist Health Castle at 263-5174 be connected to a doctor who uses telemedicine.

Some other changes made in response to the COVID-19 crisis include drive-through screening that does not require physician’s orders, and a no visitor policy,

Website: adventisthealth.org/castle