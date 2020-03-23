@Home: Tannya’s #BarMethod Online Workout

Living808 @Home

While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekday @Home.

BarMethod Online Workout

For #FitnessFriday on March 20, Tannya invited our viewers to do a live online Bar Method workout with her from her home led by the instructors of Bar Method Honolulu & Bar Method Kailua.

Here’s a link to a recording of the live workout workout: https://www.facebook.com/living808tv/videos/520794661956415/

Website: https://barmethod.com/locations/kailua/