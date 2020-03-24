@Home: Support Local Restaurants with “Food-A-Go-Go”

Living808 @Home

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is in reruns for a short while. But Tannya, John and Mikey are still with you every weekday @Home. Enjoy fresh videos that bring a smile to your face with fun activities and shared experiences. It’s a celebration of the joys of life at home. Check back daily and stay in touch with the gang on Facebook and Instagram (@living808tv).

Order Takeout & Support Local Restaurants with “Food-A-Go-Go”

Get your foodie fix and support local restaurants at the same time through a new Hawaii Agricultural Foundation (HAF) initiative called “Food-A-Go-Go.”

Living808 @Home is proud to support this campaign to support all Hawaii restaurants who are open for takeout and delivery during this COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to encourage takeout, delivery or curbside pickup as an alternative means of providing meals for your families in order to help our local restaurants that have had to close in-room dining.

It’s easy to use. Just go to FoodAGoGo.org for updates on restaurants that remain open with delivery, takeout or curbside pickup options.

HAF encourages All Hawaii restaurants, from mom-and-pop to fine dining to submit an online form with information on their services.

The Hawaii Agricultural Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization created to promote agriculture and farming. Established in 2007, HAF’s mission is to support and sustain Hawai‘i ’s agricultural industry by addressing critical needs and services of farmers and the agricultural industry, and by better connecting the farmers with the community and vice-versa. For more information, visit HawaiiAgFoundation.org