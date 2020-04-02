@Home Pet Peeves: Fluffy’s World

Living808 @Home

While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekday @Home. Enjoy fresh videos that bring a smile to your face with fun activities and shared experiences with our Living808 family on Facebook and Instagram (@living808tv) and join in on our watch parties 9-10am weekdays.

Meet Fluffy

Fluffy is a member of the Joaquin family. Her mom Tannya wants to introduce Fluffy to the world through Instagram. But Fluffy isn’t quite sure about that!