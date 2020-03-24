@Home: Motivation Monday with John Veneri

Living808 @Home

While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekdays @Home.

4-Station Circuit Training

Since we are all at home, there are a number of exercises we can do with little or no weights at all. John calls on his friend and former college teammate who also happens to be a top fitness trainer at 24 Hour Fitness in Pearl City, Cy Hirota. Cy gives John and the kids 4 stations for a complete workout that you can do at home.

Lunges across and back. V-up and ab twists with modifications depending on you fitness and pain level Arm twirls or lifts Push ups and V-hops

Once the person doing lunges is done going down and back, it is time to switch stations and move on to the next workout. Do this three times around and you are done. Mahalo to Cy Hirota for taking the time to join Living808@Home.