Meals with John: Easy Miso Chicken

We are all looking for good recipes that are quick, easy, and inexpensive.  Today John Veneri shows us a recipe with just 4 ingredients including Chicken.

This is a Miso chicken glaze that requires for little work.  What you need is Miso paste, Mirin, and brown sugar.  Mix equals parts of all three and spread over the chicken in a pan.  Cook for 55 minutes and you’re done.  It’s that easy and very tasty.  And if you want to look like a real chef, chop some green onions and spread over the top of the chicken and serve.

