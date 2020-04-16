Meals with John: Easy Miso Chicken

We are all looking for good recipes that are quick, easy, and inexpensive. Today John Veneri shows us a recipe with just 4 ingredients including Chicken.

This is a Miso chicken glaze that requires for little work. What you need is Miso paste, Mirin, and brown sugar. Mix equals parts of all three and spread over the chicken in a pan. Cook for 55 minutes and you’re done. It’s that easy and very tasty. And if you want to look like a real chef, chop some green onions and spread over the top of the chicken and serve.