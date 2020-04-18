Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate Martini

Living808 @Home brings you two sweet recipes courtesy of Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate (MKEC), who has turned their “Chocolate Kuleana” mission to share the positive effects of chocolate during these stressful times.

Watch to see the company’s CEO and Founder Dr. Gunars Valkirs whip up the simple recipes using his lemongrass chocolate, almond milk, and vodka for the martini.

You can find the full recipe HERE:

https://mauichocolate.com/blogs/news/the-best-chocolate-martini-recipe

Maui’s only farm-to-bar chocolate company has shown support in many ways including giving free boxes of bulk 5g pieces of chocolate to local restaurant and hotel partners.

Dr. Valkirs also personally curated something special for customers, “Shelter in Place” collections of Dark and Dark Milk chocolate ($50 value) that were offered for FREE as a makana (gift) during this difficult time. To help defray the cost of shipping, MKEC only charged a discounted $10 flat rate for domestic orders. After the company made the announcement (with a limited offer and one per customer) via its database, they received 1,000 orders in two days!

Website: mauichocolate.com