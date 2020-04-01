Living808 @Home

While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekday @Home.

KidzArt Windward Online Classes

You can channel your inner Picasso and keep the creative juices flowing with virtual art classes at home led by KidzArt Windward that are available for children and adults.

KidzArt Windward is now offering virtual classes every day except Wednesday and the weekends via the ZOOM app.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin connects with Asia Marie Di Antonio and a group of children who were taking a class to see how art is keeping the kids engaged at home.

The classes can all be done at home with regular materials including Sharpies, scrap paper and coloring items (crayons, markers, colored pencils) or an Art Kit can be purchased with all supplies for the session that will be delivered through Kidzart Windward for $15.

Art kit includes:

A container

Crayons

Colored pencil

Marker

2 pencils

A pencil sharpener

An eraser

Sharpies

All paper needed for the month

And a thank you card.

Asia will personally contact those interested to arrange pick up/drop off.

All students are invited to attend these art classes. You can purchase a 5 class pack for $75.

Website: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/KidzArtKailua?orglink=camps-registration