@Home: Henry Kapono COVID-19 Relief Program

Henry Kapono Teams up to help Musicians

The Henry Kapono Foundation and its board members in partnership with the Kawakami Family and with support from local company, Foodland, realize the urgent & immediate need for some professional musicians in the State of Hawaii to secure “basic essentials” and receive relief from the lost gigs, lessons, recording sessions and other music related professional work.

The Henry Kapono Foundation’s We Are Friends… COVID-19 Relief Program will provide $50,000.00 in Foodland gift cards to musicians, producers, engineers, dancers and other music professionals who have been affected by this current pandemic. An additional grant of up to $1000 may be awarded to provide additional relief in more extreme situations.

All gifts will be given on a first come, first serve basis, based on an application process.

Priority will be given to those most in need. All applicant information will remain confidential and may also be considered by the HKF for future music community projects and support efforts.

The application, information & FAQ sheet on the Henry Kapono Foundation’s We Are Friends COVID-19 Relief Program can be found at https://www.henrykaponofoundation.org/covid-19-musicians-relief-project