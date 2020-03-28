@Home: Haku Collective presents Mele in the Hale

Haku Collective presents Mele in the Hale

You can tune in and jam to live concerts with top Hawaii artists Kimié Miner, Kolohe Kai, and Anuhea from your home this Saturday, March 28th with the new live-stream series ‘Mele in the Hale.’

Kimié, Kolohe Kai and Anuhea will team up at 4pm HST for a “QuaranTUNES jam sesh” and four lucky fans can even be a part of the livestream.

Living808’s Tannya Joaquin got the scoop on what to expect in an interview with Kimié and Roman of Kolohe Kai @Home which you can watch here, including how to enter the fan contest.

Support Hawaii’s Musicians

Haku Collective launched ‘Mele in the Hale’ to support music creators during COVID-19 Pandemic with a new family-friendly variety show featuring Hawai’i’s entertainers multi-streamed across Haku Collective’s Facebook, YouTube, and Crowdcast channels.

Mele in the Hale connects Hawaii’s music community with fans and to help supplement the artists’ income due to loss of live performance gigs. The event is free to join, with an opportunity for viewers to leave donations for the artist using the “virtual tip jar” at ​hakuhawaii.com/donate

The first event on March 21st featured artists from their GRAMMY-nominated Hawaiian Lullaby album including GRAMMY-nominated producer and singer Kimié Miner, 2-time GRAMMY-winner Kalani Pe’a and American Idol top 10 finalist DeAndre’ Brackensick, and hilarious host, Pashyn Santos.

Recording artist DeAndre’ streamed from his apartment in New York while Kalani Pe’a joined online from his condo in Maui and Kimié Miner and Pashyn Santos streamed from their homes in Honolulu. It was a coast to coast live-stream event ​that connected music lovers from around the world – from Hawaii, California, Washington, Colorado, Florida, Mexico City, Puerto Rico, Japan, and more ​with a theme around sharing music with the listener “from our hale to yours.”

Additional ways to support local artists are buying or streaming their music online, or visiting their websites or social media accounts to purchase merchandise.

How to Watch

Watch the live-stream replay on Haku Collective’s Facebook and Youtube accounts or directly on hakuhawaii.com/meleinthehale. Donations to the artists are still being accepted at HakuHawaii.com/donate

You can subscribe to Haku Collective’s email list at www.HakuHawaii.com or follow @HakuCollective on social platforms to stay informed about upcoming live-stream events and more!

About Haku Collective

Haku Collective is a full-service music, media and talent production group located in Honolulu. Haku provides access to the creative output from Hawai‘i’s emerging and leading artists, producers, composers, and musicians. It was co-founded by GRAMMY-nominated Producer and recording artist Kimié Miner. Haku Collective’s goal is to support our music community in Hawai’i and to create a collaborative environment for creatives to thrive.

Haku Collective’s GRAMMY-nominated Hawaiian Lullaby album, CDʻs and lullaby merchandise can be purchased worldwide online at https://www.hawaiianlullaby.com/