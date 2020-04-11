Fitness Friday @Home Trainer

You can find a series of online workout while heeding orders to stay home… that don’t require any gym equipment.

Sports Scientist/Certified Personal Fitness & Nutrition Coach Marco Hoeffken showed Tannya Joaquin how to get a good sweat in with effective movements in just 10 minutes using only your body weight.

Hoeffken has created a library of workouts for any fitness level and need, ranging from cardio to stretch. He also has them by body part you’re looking to exercise, such as back, legs, or abs.

Hoeffken has two master degrees in sports science and before moving to Hawaii, was a strength and conditioning coach for first and and second division soccer teams in Germany. Hoeffken never uses any machines – just body weight workouts

You can check out his workouts on his youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzewhqyaryfPS1yWxdj2R6g