@Home: Dear Panci Spring Cleaning

Dear Panci: Spring Cleaning

Okay, you’re home and want to clear some clutter? Tannya asked Living808 Style Expert and celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanci for inspiration to clean out your closet like a pro.

For the latest edition of Dear Panci, she invited us into her home and took us through her spring cleaning with “PS”, or Panci Style pro tips.

PS Tip #1: Set the mood

Play music and create a positive vibe so your task does not seem overwhelming

PS Tip #2: Group like together

It helps to work in sections and also to see how many of the same type of garment or accessory you have so you can purge duplicates

PS Tip #3: Divide and conquer with piles

Keep pile

Throw away pile

Sell or donate pile

Repair or alter

PS Tip #4: Celebrate small victories

Rome wasn’t built in a day and it make take you more time to get everything how you want it. It’s okay. The key is to start and make progress.

ABOUT CRYSTAL PANCIPANCI

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman

Website: Pancistyle.com <http://Pancistyle.com>