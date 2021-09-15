Honolulu (KHON2) – There are new details about the Home Battery Rewards program for Hawaiian Electric customers who can be paid for their solar and storage systems.

The Home Battery Rewards program is open to 6,000 O’ahu, Hawai’i Island, and Maui solar and energy storage customers. Total enrollment is approximately 1,500 for Maui, 500 for the Big Island and 4,000 for Oahu.

RevoluSun has enrolled over 210 systems into the program, in the first couple of weeks. “We are going to be able to get rid of the monthly minimum bill for a lot of participants,” explains RevoluSun’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Eric Carlson “Let’s say you have a low electricity bill, close to the minimum HECO bill, your rewards will be applied to the Minimum HECO Bill. Meaning we will help hundreds of homeowners to $0 electric bills and a check will be included in their monthly bill.”

The amount depends on the number of batteries you have and current electric bill. For a ballpark figure, Carlson says it comes out to about $50 per month, per battery. RevoluSun has a page on their website that has a chart of what homeowners can expect to receive monthly and over the life of the 5-year program. Since it is a 5-year program, the sooner you sign up, the more you will earn over the life of the program.

You can contact RevoluSun to find out more at 748.8888 or visit revolusun.com