Living808 @Home
While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekday @Home.
Arts & Craft Project for Kids
Don’t toss out those toilet paper rolls because you can create fun animal crafts with your children at home inspired by their imaginations.
Living808 @Home shows you how easy it is with Host Tannya Joaquin’s children Kaimana and Hana. They made freestyle versions of a dog and a bunny.
Their crafty activity was inspired by a post from babycenter.com which showcases how to make an octopus, snake, and a cat using toilet paper rolls, paint, and other common items.
What you need:
- Toilet Paper Rolls
- Paint
- Paintbrushes
- Googly eyes
- Markers
- Pipecleaner
- Glue
Happy Critter Creating!