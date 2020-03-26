Living808 @Home

While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekday @Home.

Arts & Craft Project for Kids

Don’t toss out those toilet paper rolls because you can create fun animal crafts with your children at home inspired by their imaginations.

Living808 @Home shows you how easy it is with Host Tannya Joaquin’s children Kaimana and Hana. They made freestyle versions of a dog and a bunny.

Their crafty activity was inspired by a post from babycenter.com which showcases how to make an octopus, snake, and a cat using toilet paper rolls, paint, and other common items.

Click here for more information

What you need:

Toilet Paper Rolls

Paint

Paintbrushes

Googly eyes

Markers

Pipecleaner

Glue

Happy Critter Creating!