The Holiday Wellness & Metaphysical Expo kicks off at the Blaisdell Hawaii Suites on December 10th and 11th from 10:00 am – 5:30pm. It’s a free expo and conference with free workshops including yoga, breathwork, sound healing, qigong, human design, as well as vendors such as psychic mediums, deep trance meditations, vegan cheese and snacks, reiki, massage, crystals, oils, candles, sprays and many other incredible holistic products. Everyone is welcome to rejuvenate yourself with self-care and shop for meaningful gifts for friends and family all at the same time and for parents a keiki corner is available.

And there is still space available for vendors. You can book your booth or get your free tickets at Wellnessandmetaphysical.com.