The Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2019 Holiday Collection has a brand new flavor – Peppermint Chocolate! The collection also includes returning holiday flavors: Dark Chocolate Peppermint, White Chocolate Ginger Spice, and White Chocolate Pumpkin – already wrapped for you in their unique collectible packaging.

They have a variety of options to choose from and our gifts travel well for those visiting family! Any of the larger items loaded with favorites including the Mele Gift Box Large, Mele Gift Tin Large, Mele Pineapple Shaped Box, and Mele Keepsake Box make it easy to travel with a gift of Aloha.