The dynamic entertainment duo of Ben and Maila join us on Living808 for a couple of Holiday Tunes. It’s a great warm up for their Friday show at the Kahala Hotel and Resort.

They’ll be singing holiday classics from 11:30 to 2pm at the Kahala Maile Ballroom where they’ll be serving baked ham and the pecan crusted catch of the day.

To make your reservations call 808-739-8760 or email restaurants@kahalaresort.com and check out http://benandmaila.com