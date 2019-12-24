Holiday Tunes Manoa DNA

The father-son duo that makes up Manoa DNA has been busy in 2019 and will continue to tour in 2020.

Al Kawakami is working on solo tunes and will be touring Japan next year. Manoa DNA also worked on the annual toy drive and concert called Manoa DNA’s boys and their toys concert.

And while it’s a family affair for Manoa DNA this family also has it’s own clothing business.

“My grandparents started ‘IOLANI Sportswear in 1953, making various styles of aloha wear throughout the years, and about 10 years ago we built our retail store in our factory on Kona St to try and expand our business. And just in the last 2 years we’ve converted our factory into what we call the ‘IOLANI Center, which features our store, Purve Donut Stop, KoAloha Ukulele, and Snack Addicted. So you guys gotta come down to 1234 Kona St to check us out.”

Manoadna.com