Holiday Shopping at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace

Are you one of those people that don’t know what to get your loved ones for the holidays? John and Mikey had the chance to visit one of the most popular shopping destination in Honolulu to help you with your Christmas shopping.

The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace is open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. year-round. However, they will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Also, there will be stress-free parking and free admission on December 18, 21 & 22.

For more information, visit www.alohastadiumswapmeet.net

Here’s a list of today’s featured vendors: