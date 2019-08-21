Holiday Party Planning at Sheraton Waikiki, Royal Hawaiian & Moana Surfrider

Honolulu (KHON2)- Three iconic Waikiki hotels are already in the holiday spirit, planning for parties and decorations, 100 days out from Thanksgiving.

Living808 got a look at what Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, and Moana Surfrider can offer for holiday parties from Stuart Kotake, Associate Director Of Catering & Event Management

“Our three oceanfront hotels offer the perfect setting for a parties,” says Kotake. “Either family gathering or corporate events, we are designed for these celebrations at any of our resorts. We pride ourselves on refined and elevated menus in a banquet setting. I don’t know if you knew, but our collection of hotels in Waikiki have the largest culinary team on island. ”

All Hotels have holiday menus already created, and all feature local products and influences of island heritage!

Gluten Free and Vegan are never a problem and in fact many offerings are allergy and dietary friendly.

To create any look, the hotels have partnerships with decorating companies, event companies, entertainment agencies, florist, linen, and audio and visual production companies.

“Whatever someone dreams of, we can do it … all we need is the time and budget,” adds Kotake.

As for the famous holiday decorations, this year, expect large themed trees The florals are dressed for the season, and vignettes in lobbies and hallways really put people in the spirit of the season!

To book a holiday party with one of the hotels, call (808) 931-8888 or visit:

Sheraton-Waikiki.com

Moana-Surfrider.com

Royal-Hawaiian.com