If you are in need for last minute holiday gifts, Enjoy Snacks has you covered! Jessica Dunn and David Oshiro, of KTM Services, joined Living808 with a beautiful display of snacks to share sweet and savory holiday gift ideas.

Whether you’re attending a festive gathering or looking for snacks for a loved one, Enjoy Snacks can cover a variety of options. For holiday parties, they recommend the large bags of arare and candy. For the snack enthusiasts, indulge in Gift Baskets, SnackPacks, Gift Bags, and other enticing bundles. Need stocking stuffers? Opt for their small bags featuring candy, arare, and seeds.

You can find Enjoy Snacks products easily at your nearest grocer, retailer, and club store. To help you navigate the options, the company advises checking their website for a detailed list of available items at each location on their website.

Enjoy Snacks has exciting plans for the holidays, including an in-store demo! The demo will be hosted at the new CVS/Longs at Ho’omaka Marketplace in Kapolei on Friday from 11 am to 2 pm. They’re also hosting an online Enjoy Day sale throughout the week until Friday.

Happy snacking!