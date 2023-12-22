Christmas is just days away and Maui Divers Jewelry has the perfect gift for all of your loved ones! Kelly went over to the Ala Moana store to hear their top recommendations, perfect for those seeking last-minute jewelry gifts.

Luminous Mother of Pearl:

At the top of their holiday recommendations is the luminous Mother of Pearl, sourced from the shells of oysters and mussels. Meticulously carved and polished, this natural gem unveils breathtaking colors that defy imagination. A standout design is showcased in the Plumeria Collection, showcasing a beautiful combination of pink and golden Mother of Pearl.

‘Ohana-Inspired Designs:

For those in search of gifts for Moms, Aunties, or Grandparents, Maui Divers Jewelry recommends exploring their ‘Ohana-inspired designs. The Honu and Whale pendants feature a variety of designs portraying mothers with their babies, offering heartfelt representations of familial bonds. Options with Hawaiian black coral and the stunning Mother of Pearl are available, providing a meaningful and personal touch.

Sapphire Plumeria Pendants for Teens:

A particularly exciting addition for teens starting their jewelry collection is the new Sapphire Plumeria Pendants.

Gorgeous Pink and Yellow Sapphires Illuminate:

These pendants feature stunning pink and yellow sapphires that highlight Hawaiʻi’s flower of welcome. The pink sapphires, set against diamonds, create dramatic looks in the petals, with two unique styles available. The yellow sapphires offer a delightful gradient, perfect for a carefree beach day. Their sparkle, combined with diamonds, creates a showstopper effect. Ideal for people of all ages, these pendants are especially fitting for those celebrating birthdays in September, given that sapphires are the birthstone.

For more, visit mauidivers.com