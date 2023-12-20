As holiday shoppers hit the stores this week, Island Slipper continues to feature its final collection of gift bundles. Just in time for Christmas, John went to the store to get some ideas for last-minute presents with a local flair.

The lastesr batch of gift bundles that John got to see are priced at $125.00, showcase Island Slipper’s variety, and deliver a perfect opportunity for festive finds just before Christmas.

The Unisex Classic slippers bundles:

Classic Leather Sandal + Black Island Slipper Embroidered Hat:

Was $159.98, Now $125.00

Was $159.98, Now $125.00

Was $159.98, Now $125.00

For the women’s collection, explore bundles featuring wedges or platform sandals:

Leather Slide Wedge + Turquoise Crossbody Bag:

Was $159.98, Now $125.00

Was $159.98, Now $125.00

Was $159.98, Now $125.00

Island Slipper goes beyond footwear, also offering capiz boxes, accessories, hats, water bottles and more! For those still undecided, Island Slipper provides a fail-safe solution with gift cards, ensuring a thoughtful and tailored present.

For more info and to explore more bundles and styles, visit IslandSlipper.com or their stores at Ala Moana or the Royal Hawaiian Center.