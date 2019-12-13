Holiday Deals for Health Korea’s Hot Beauty & Wellness Products

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 checked off popular beauty and wellness items off their holiday shopping list with a visit to Health Korea at Ala Moana Center.

Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis were on a stealth shopping mission to find something that their co-host John Veneri would like.

The hot items they checked out include:

Panasonic MA73 Massage Chair

CF Magic Mask, which is infrared technology used to help lighten skin, shrink pores, reduce wrinkles, and prevent hair loss. If you buy the CF Magic Mask, you can get a Skin Iron & skin cream featured on Living808 as a free gift.

Nurieye Eye Massage

Clavis Necklace & Bracelet

Every Bot Mop

Swing Plus Vacuum & Mop

Health Korea has holiday promotions!

If you spend $300, you can get a Hueplus Neck Massager ($70 value) for free.

If you spend $500, you will receive a free Music Bot!

Health Korea is located next to Target at Ala Moana Center on the 2nd floor.