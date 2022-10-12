The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is happening on October 14, 15 and 16 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Over 200 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages. This is a great opportunity for you to start your Christmas shopping early. Darah Dung who represents the Fair joined John Veneri in the Living808 Lounge to focus on some of the vendors you’ll find that weekend.

‘I have samples of three food items that will be for sale at the Fair. First, we have snacks from a company called Huff n’Puff. It is puff rice in six flavors, including Macadamia Nut, Furikake arare, Honey Ginger, Kona Coffee Macadamia Nut, Almond and Cinnamon Macadamia Nut Delights. They are made from brown rice and various local ingredients and are very tasty. The company has been in business since 2017 and their most popular flavor is the macadamia nut. Next we have cookies from Aunty Nani’s Hawaiian Cookies owned by Edith Ho. She bakes every cookie made with lots of love and her secret family recipes. She has four flavors : chocolate chip macadamia nut, chocolate chip arare, oat cranberry chocolate chip macadamia nut and peanut butter macadamia nut. Her most popular flavor is her chocolate chip macadamia nut cookies and everyone loves her unbelievably crisp cookies.’

HAWAII HOLIDAY CRAFT & GIFT FAIR

Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall

Friday, October 14 – 3 til 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 – 10 a.m. til 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 16 – 10 a.m. til 5 p.m.

www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com