Holiday Baskets for Scholarships

Les Dames d’Escoffier is a non-profit organization of women in the culinary and hospitality industries whose mission it is to raise funds to offer scholarships and grants for education and mentorships to kama’aina women who are pursuing careers in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality industries.

They are offering a limited number of holiday baskets filled with a delightful variety of locally made products from member Dames across the state. Baskets are $35 each and available only through the LDEI Hawai‘i website (www.ldeihawaii.org).

People must pre-order for pick-up on Thursday, December 12 at Island Olive Oil at Ward Centre.

Each basket contains: eight-ounce bag of coffee from Hawaiian Paradise Coffee Company (O‘ahu), assorted organic teas from The Tea Chest (O‘ahu), Coconut Macadamia Nut Cookies from The Sugar House (Maui), Biscotti Bites from PAI Honolulu (O‘ahu), Liliko‘i and Vanilla Marshmallows from Short n’ Sweet Bakery (Hawai‘i Island), Ginger Thin Cookies from Cake Works (O‘ahu), Ricotta Cookies from Beach Bunny Bakery (Maui), Rosemary Olive Oil Cookies from Island Olive Oil Company (O‘ahu), Gingerbread Snowflake from Waipahu High School Culinary Arts Academy (O‘ahu), and Cookie Crisps from Sweet Revenge (O‘ahu).

