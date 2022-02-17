Hokulei Shopping Village Offers Healthy Menu Options at Aloha Aina Juice Cafe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hokulei Shopping Village is providing Lihue residents with plant-based dishes and drinks at Aloha Aina Juice Cafe.

For ten years, Aloha Aina Juice Cafe has been welcoming residents of Kaua’i into their doors to taste their healthy menu options. With two locations established and a third at Hokulei Shopping Village, General Manager, Amanada feels that Lihue is the perfect city for their third location.

“We love the location Hokulei Shopping Village is in because it’s central and easy to find for our Lihue customers. Over the past few years, our Lihue customers have become a part of our Aloha Aina Juice family and we love interacting with them,” says Amanda, General Manager of Aloha Aina Juice Cafe at Hokulei Shopping Village.

In addition to their convenient location for Lihue residents, Amanda says a lot of their customers come in for their popular menu items.

Amanda says, “Our acai bowls are definitely one of our top sellers. Our Chunky Monkey acai bowl has always been a number 1 item since we’ve started because people just love peanut butter and chocolate. Recently, the Aina bowl has been a top contender. It’s an acai bowl topped with fresh Hanalei poi which everyone loves.”

According to Amanda, Aloha Aina Juice Cafe partners with many local businesses on the island of Kaua’i.

“We support 4 different Kaua’i farmers, and go through about 200 pounds of Kauai apple bananas per week. We also go through about 5 gallons of local Kaua’i honey weekly as well,”

The third location of Aloha Aina Juice Cafe is located at the Hokulei Shopping Village, and is open Monday thru Saturday with select store hours.

Aloha Aina Juice Cafe at Hokulei Shopping Village:

Address: Hokulei Village 4454 Nuhou St. Unit 510 Lihue, HI 96766

Phone: 808-378-4256

Website: www.alohaainajuice.com