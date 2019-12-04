The Hokulea Holiday Pop-up Store is happening this weekend Friday and Saturday as part of the Polynesian Voyaging Society. Its mission is to perpetuate the art and science of traditional Polynesian voyaging and the spirit of exploration through experiential educational programs that inspire students and communities to respect and care for themselves, each other and their natural environments.

Mariah Hugho is the community outreach coordinator and joined John Veneri in studio.

“It’s our PVS Hokulea Holiday Pop-Up store, where we will be selling our latest merchandise including shirts, hats, hand towels, ornaments, jewelry, etc. All of the proceeds from the purchase of these items will help PVS raise funds to prepare for the Pacific Voyage.”

Check out the pop-up store this weekend:

Hokulea Holiday Pop-Up Store

Friday, Dec. 6, 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Marine Education Training Center, 10 Sand Island Parkway

Phone number: 842-1101