In an effort to bring hope and awareness to Hawaii’s youth, Ho’ōla Nā Pua has launched the Shine Hawaii awareness campaign, shedding light on the pervasive issue of child trafficking and advocating for survivor empowerment. Jessica Munoz, founder of Ho’ōla Nā Pua, joined Living808 to share about the organization and campaign.

The campaign, which began on November 2nd, is set to run until January, coinciding with Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jessica shared their multifaceted approach to combatting child trafficking in Hawaii. Firstly, the organization is committed to raising awareness, recognizing that many individuals are still unaware of the prevalence of this issue. Simultaneously, funds are being raised to support survivors throughout the state, addressing the urgent need for prevention, protection, education, and aftercare services.

When questioned about the emphasis on awareness, she stressed the campaign’s goal to drive tangible change in the system, directly impacting the lives of survivors and vulnerable individuals. Shine Hawaii aims to illuminate the darkest corners of human trafficking and build a brighter future for survivors.

For more info, visit www.shinehawaii.org.