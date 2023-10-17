For 85 years HMSA has been serving up Hawaiʻi residents with quality and affordable health care. Tina Sybinsky, HMSA Senior Plans Sales Consultant joined Living808 to give our viewers the scoop on HMSA Medicare Advantage 2024.

HMSA Medicare Advantage is making quality healthcare accessible to all Hawaii residents. They proudly offer a range of Medicare Advantage plans starting at a $0 monthly premium. This means that, regardless of your location in the state, you can enjoy comprehensive healthcare coverage without worrying about monthly premium costs.

Lisa shared, “If you’re looking for a Medicare Advantage plan, you can get a plan starting at a $0-monthly premium. No matter where you live in Hawaii, you can get an all-in-one HMSA Medicare Advantage plan with no monthly premium. I’m also super excited to share that HMSA Medicare Advantage will now offer an over-the-counter shopping benefit. You can get up to $95 every quarter to spend on health and wellness products online and at participating retail stores. Also, our plans include comprehensive dental benefits for $0. You can get dental cleanings, exams, X-rays, fillings, and more with no copayment. Now that’s something worth smiling about.”

Seeing your primary care provider is made hassle-free with no copayment, ensuring that healthcare is within reach for all.

HMSA Medicare Advantage plans eliminate medical deductibles, ensuring that you won’t be burdened by unexpected costs.

Opting for an HMSA Medicare Advantage plan gives you access to a vast network of over 5,000 doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers across Hawaii. You’ll enjoy local, friendly customer service, either over the phone or in person. Telehealth services, including HMSA’s Online Care®, are also available at no cost. Additionally, these plans offer benefits that extend beyond Original Medicare, covering travel, fitness, prescription drugs, and more.

Enrollment Information:

If you’re a Hawaii resident with Medicare Part A and Part B, you’re eligible to enroll in HMSA Medicare Advantage plans. The enrollment period takes place from October 15 to December 7, with coverage starting on January 1, 2024.

Visit hmsa.com/medicare for information and online enrollment.

Contact them at (808) 948-6235 or 1 (800) 693-4672 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (For TTY, call 711).

Attend a free HMSA Medicare Advantage workshop, online or in person, by calling (808) 948-6402 or 1 (800) 252-4137 for schedules and registration.

Visit an HMSA Center in Honolulu, Pearl City, Kahului, Hilo, or Lihue for in-person assistance. Check the hours of operation at hmsa.com/contact.

Arrange an appointment to meet with a licensed agent at your home or a location of your choice for personalized assistance.