HMSA Medicare Advantage Plan Open Enrollment

Honolulu (KHON2) – Open enrollment is ongoing through December 7th for the HMSA Medicare Advantage Plan.

“You may be surprised at what you can get starting at $0 a month on Oahu and $40 a month on the Neighbor Islands,” says Tina Sybinsky, HMSA Senior Plans Sales Consultant, who discussed benefits eligible seniors should consider when choosing their plan.

If you’re age 65 or above and looking for a Medicare Advantage plan, this is the time to choose a plan for 2022. Medicare Advantage open enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Your health plan will start Jan. 1, 2022.

Once you reach age 65, you’re eligible for Original Medicare from the federal government. This includes Medicare Part A, which pays for hospital expenses, and Medicare Part B, which pays for medical expenses. Original Medicare pays for just a portion of your health care expenses. That’s why many people purchase a Medicare Advantage plan from private insurers to get more health plan benefits.

With HMSA Medicare Advantage, you’ll have an all-in-one plan for a $0 monthly premium. Plans include medical, prescription drug, and extra benefits.

With an HMSA Medicare Advantage plan, you’ll get:

* Your choice of doctors from our large provider network.

* Dependable, local customer service on the phone or in person.

* Convenience and safety of telehealth for $0, including HMSA’s Online Care.

* Vision benefits that include an annual routine eye exam and $100 for eyeglasses or contact lenses every two years.

* Health plan benefits when you travel to the Mainland or abroad.

* A fitness center membership, a Home Fitness Kit, health coaching, and access to online classes and videos with the Silver&Fit Healthy Aging and Exercise Program.

* Affordable prescription drugs at pharmacies statewide that can be mailed to your home.

* And financial protection with an annual limit on how much you have to pay for Medicare-covered health care expenses.

You can enroll if you’re a Hawaii resident with Medicare Part A and Part B and you continue to pay your Part B premium.

HMSA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE

Oahu: 948-6235

Neighbor Islands: 800-693-4672