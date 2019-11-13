HMSA Describes Benefits of Medicare Advantage Health Plan

Honolulu (KHON2) – HMSA is offering valuable information for retirees about Medicare open enrollment through the December 7th deadline.

Tati Guzman from HMSA joined Living808 to discuss HMSA Medicare Advantage health plans for people with Medicare.

They provide more benefits for people who qualify for Medicare Part A (which helps pay for hospital expenses) and Part B (which helps pay for medical expenses)

HMSA Medicare Advantage plans also helps you take more responsibility for your health and well-being with special discounts, classes, online tools, and more.

You can choose from a variety of plans to fit your health needs, budget, and lifestyle.

Other plans give you freedom to choose from a large network of more than 5,000 doctors, hospitals, and other providers statewide.

HMSA Medicare Advantage plans now have lower premiums for next year, as low as $0 on Oahu. Our plans offer more benefits and services than Original Medicare to help you pay for doctor office visits, hospital stays, medications, and more.

HMSA Essential Advantage plan has a $0 premium for Oahu residents. This plan gives you access to doctors and specialists from Hawai’i Pacific Health and Hawai’i Health Partners, which include the medical centers of Kapiolani, Pali Momi, and Straub in one network.

Members enjoy health plan benefits when they travel.

There are also financial protections with an annual limit on how much you have to pay for Medicare-covered health care expenses.

Other benefits? Access to affordable medications at local pharmacies. Also, you can save money with three-month prescriptions conveniently delivered to your home through mail order.

Vision benefits include annual visits for routine eye exams and glasses every year or contact lenses every two years.

You also get quick access to care without an appointment online through HMSA’s Online Care or at your nearest walk-in CVS/minuteclinic at selected Longs Drugs stores on Oahu.

HMSA also provides discounts on fitness center memberships statewide or up to two at-home exercise kits per calendar year through the Silver&Fit Exercise & Healthy Aging Program.

For more information on HMSA Medicare Advantage plans:

Call daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 948-6235 on Oahu.

Visit hmsa.com/advantage.

Check out HMSA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for details on HMSA Medicare Advantage workshops.