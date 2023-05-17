A few weeks ago, the Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association hosted the 19th Annual Citizen-Scholar Awards and awarded scholarships to graduating seniors from over forty public schools from around the state.

The Citizen-Scholar Awards is a scholarship program that distributes a $1000 scholarship to an especially deserving senior from each public high school around the state. There are also additional scholarships given to the top scholar from each county, the top male and female scholar, as well as to students who speak or perform at the awards event. This is all done in partnership with the Department of Education and the Honolulu-Star Advertiser.

Each school has their own selection process, but the moniker ‘Citizen-Scholar’ says it all. These students are the absolute best and brightest students from around our state. They excel in everything that they do from academics to athletics. But what separates them from their peers is their commitment to service and to bettering their respective communities. Mufi Hanneman, the President and CEO from the Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association along with a recipient, joined John Veneri in the Living808 Studios to discuss the impetus for the program.

“Our industry recognizes the immense talent that is produced by our statewide community and nearly two decades ago we decided that we wanted to convey our admiration for these young people and demonstrate our commitment to both education and philanthropy. These scholarships are funded completely by donations from HLTA members. These businesses and organizations sign up each year to sponsor a scholarship for a student, and we are fortunate enough to be able to connect each Citizen-Scholar with leader from the business who sponsored their scholarship at our annual awards luncheon.”

Website: Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association

Social Media Handles: @hawaiilodging