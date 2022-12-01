The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association is hosting a commemorative gala on December 1, at the ‘Aloha Resort in Waikiki, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the organization. HLTA started as a small group of hoteliers in 1947 and has grown into the voice of the local tourism industry, representing businesses and organizations across the industry including hotels, air and ground transportation, small business, retail, restaurants, and many others.

HLTA’s Jared Higashi and Josh Hargrove joined Living808 to talk about the milestone and celebration.

Josh shared, “Our 7th Anniversary Gala will be an elegant evening that will include a delicious meal prepared by the team at ‘Alohilani. We will be having musical performances from local artists and nationally renowned performer Amy Hanaialii. There will also be a silent auction which—along with the proceeds from the event—will benefit the Visitor Industry Charity Walk. “

The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is HLTA’s signature philanthropic event. To date, they have raised more than $40 million via the Charity Walk to support the missions of local, deserving nonprofits.

For more information, visit hawaiilodging.org and charitywalkhawaii.org