Hispanic Street Heritage Festival & Health Fair Preview

Honolulu (KHON2) – The colorful cultural celebration that is the 29th Annual Hispanic Street Heritage Festival & Health Fair will bring performers, vendors and food to Downtown Chinatown on Saturday, October 5th.

The event is free and family friendly, running from 10am-5pm.

Vakisha Coleman, Festival Emcee and IHeart Radio, shared some of the highlights while guest co-hosting Living808, including food from Serg’s Kitchen.

Sergio Arellano and Sammy Harou whipped up Flautas and Street Tacos as a preview.

Some of the featured entertainment includes Ballet Folklorico Mexicano and Eddie Ortiz and the Son Caribe band.

Website: http://www.hispaniceventshawaii.com

Event Details:

Date/Time: Oct. 5th, 10am-5pm

Location: Downtown Chinatown, Nuuanu Street from Chaplain Lane to King Street

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15th – Oct. 15th)

Serg’s is located at 2740 E. Manoa Road

Home of the famous Flautas, traditional Mexico City style cooking.

Great atmosphere, patio sitting. Every Tuesday – Its Taco Tuesday!