Hispanic Heritage Month: Paco’s Tacos

Honolulu (KHON2)- Paco’s Tacos welcomed Living808 to its Dillingham location to share memories and stories about the family restaurant for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tony Aguilar shared early memories of coming to Kauai to open a restaurant and noticing similarities between Hispanic and Hawaiian culture, including food and music.

The success that followed from its first Kauai restaurants led to opening more restaurants, such as the Dillingham spot.

We followed Tony into the kitchen to make ‘Paco Tacos’ Chicken Mole, a recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation.

You can learn more about Hispanic Heritage month by watching our KHON2 Special on Wednesday, October 9th @ 9:30pm.