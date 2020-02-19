HISAM Celebrates Women’s Suffrage with Limited Edition Porfolio Collection by 5 Hawaii Artists

Honolulu (KHON2) – A new Limited Edition Portfolio Collection from the Friends of Hawaii State Art Museum features five of Hawaii’s acclaimed wahine’s reflections on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Lebanese Hawaiian artist Reem Bassous talked about her work which reflects on the root of the female vote in the birth of a new republic (Deb Nehmad), the pervasive silencing of women from east to west (her own work) a questioning of postwar desire for global peace (Pegge Hopper) , the absurdity of present day geopolitical uncertainty (Sally French) , and finally to the possibility of hope; represented by Mary Mitsuda’s simple ti leaf “with us always, from moments sacred to mundane…the vitality of the breathing earth.”

The Collection will be on public display at Halekulani starting this month. The five limited edition prints will be featured along with six original works. A total of 11 pieces of art.

The 50 signed and numbered sets available in the 2020 Limited Edition Collection will be gifted with a tax deductible donations of $1,000 to Friends of Hawaii State Art Museum.

For the upcoming month (the first month of availability for the 2020 Portfolio Collection) members who join the Friends of Hawaii State Art Museum at the Benefactor level will receive the Portfolio Collection with a gift of $800.

“It’s a great opportunity to acquire an art collection of significant political and cultural import,” says Bassous. “I’m truly honored to be a part of this project.”

Also featured in the collection:

Deborah Nehm

Pegge Hopper

Mary Mitsuda

Sally French

Website: https://hisam.hawaii.gov/