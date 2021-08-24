Hirie Spreads Aloha Spirit Through Music Around The Country

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local band, Hirie is bringing the reggae music to fans around the country, in honor of spreading the aloha spirit.

Local band, Hirie is getting a lot of positive attention from fans across the United States with her high-energetic performances and popular songs.

“It’s been so great to reunite with my band members, and join them on stage after a year and half of being unable to perform. When we get together it’s nothing but fun, and I feel our fans will be able to feel that energy in our concerts,” says Trish, Lead Singer of Hirie.

With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, Hirie has garnered the attention of a lot of fans throughout the country, allowing them to appreciate reggae music, something most fans of Hirie have limited access to.

Trish says, “It’s awesome to show my fans the aloha spirit we were grown up with, and to do it through music has always been the dream. I think reggae music resonates so well with people from different states, because it’s another genre that they can connect with, but also very relaxing at the same time.”

Those looking to keep up with Hirie’s music and upcoming concerts can do so via their official instagram.

INSTAGRAM:

@HirieMusic