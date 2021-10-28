Highlights of KHON2 Virtual 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Virtual 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival coming to KHON2 on Thursday, October 28 from 7 to 9 pm will showcase nine hālau filmed in different locations at Queen Emma Summer Palace.

Other highlights include opening oli by Manu Boyd, Namakahelu Oli Award Recipient, special appearance by Robert Uluwehi Cazimero, solo hula by Vicky Holt Takamine, and messages of aloha from kumu hula.

This year’s 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is the second virtual event. “We could not hold a live in-person celebration again this year due to the pandemic,” says Pauline Worsham, Managing Director, Moanalua Gardens Foundation. “Moanalua Gardens Foundation felt it was important to continue our 44-year tradition and keep our culture alive through a virtual festival, filmed for television, so we asked veteran producer David Kalama of Kalama Productions to help us produce our second virtual festival.”

Kalama and Worsham gave Living808 viewers a preview of the virtual event.

The Prince Lot Hula Festival started in 1978 as a way to bring the community together. The idea for the festival came from Nalani Olds Napoleon whose ohana had roots in Moanalua. In ancient times, Moanalua Valley was a center of hula and chanting. Prince Lot Kapuāiwa continued this legacy when he invited hula groups to entertain at his summer home in Moanalua. The festival began on the back of a flat-bed truck in Moanalua Gardens and is now the largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawaii. It’s become a signature event that our community and visitors look forward to every year.

The Moanalua Gardens Foundation would like to thank all of the kumu hula and haumana for their commitment in being a part of this year’s virtual festival. They also credit many people and volunteers who helped make the festival possible, including Dr. Gerard Akaka of The Queen’s Medical Center and his medical team, Presenting Sponsors Kamehameha Schools and Central Pacific Bank and major sponsors the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Hawaiian Airlines, the PA’I Foundation, The Queen’s Health Systems, the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts.

Website: www.moanaluagardensfoundation.org Social Media Handles: https://www.facebook.com/Prince-Lot-Hula-Festival-presented-by-Moanalua-Gardens-Foundation-128620033827351/