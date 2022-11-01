The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekūlani welcomes you to view the Hawai‘i premiere of The Wind and the Reckoning, a powerful film that takes viewers back to 1893. The film’s story is described by the festival: The Hawaiian Kingdom has been overthrown by a Western power just as an outbreak of leprosy engulfs the tropical paradise. The new government orders all Native Hawaiians suspected of having the foreign disease banished permanently to a remote colony on the island of Moloka‘i. When a local cowboy named Ko‘olau and his young son Kalei contract the dreaded disease, they refuse to allow their family to be separated, sparking an armed clash with brutal white island authorities.

The Wind and the Reckoning will be on video on November 3rd at Bishop Museum and on Kaua‘i on November 17 at Waimea Theater. To view the full in person schedule, visit hiff.org