HHHRC Response to Opoid Use & Overdose Prevention

Honolulu (KHON2) – Overdose prevention is a community issue that’s a focus of the Hawai’i Health and Harm Reduction Center.

Kunane Dreier joined Living808 to talk about the role of HHHRC to reduce the stigma of substance abuse and to provide services for at risk groups.

Dreier relates with people he helps because it has been 20 years since his own recovery.

HHHRC focuses on resources including the medication Naloxone, which has been proven to stop the effects of opioid overdose and save lives.

Naloxone is legal to carry in Hawai’i and it can be provided by HHHRC staff on O’ahu, Kaua’i, Maui, and Hawai’i Island.

Website: <https://www.hhhrc.org>

Social Media Handles: IG: @hhhrc_

FB & Twitter: Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center