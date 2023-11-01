Honolulu (KHON2) – MMA World Champion Egan Inoue is primed to take the spotlight at the Fit Brunch, an event nestled within the 13th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival. Scheduled for November 5, 2023, at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., the Fit Brunch with Egan’s Bootcamp offers an intense HIIT-style workout followed by a tantalizing culinary experience. Egan joined Kelly on Living808 to demonstrate a few workouts and share about the event!

Inoue, a former US Olympic racquetball player turned MMA World Champion, expanded his athletic journey to founding Egan’s Bootcamp in 2010. What started as a small studio burgeoned into multiple locations across Oahu, extending its reach globally through virtual training, assisting individuals in achieving their fitness goals.

Attendees can anticipate a vigorous 45-minute workout led by Egan’s Bootcamp, followed by a delectable tasting session featuring dishes from a lineup of distinguished chefs. Priced at $95 per ticket, the event features a grand tasting of brunch favorites from renowned chefs, including Lee Anne Wong, Dean Kamiya, Robert & Minaka Urquidi, Fred DeAngelo, and Ming Tsai.

Tickets can be secured through the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival website, and include the workout and brunch grand tasting, as well as fun fitness swag like a HFWF yoga mat. For those looking for more information about Egan’s Bootcamp programs or wishing to register, visits to HawaiiFitCamp.com or physical locations in Honolulu, Kailua, or Aiea are recommended.

For more HFWF event details and ticket purchases, visit HawaiiFoodandWineFestival.com.