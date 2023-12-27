Honolulu (KHON2) – The Tower Bar is hosting the hottest New Year’s Eve party in town with live entertainment, DJs, and so much more.

Located in the heart of Honolulu, Tower Bar offers a stunning backdrop for this epic celebration. With its breathtaking views and stylish ambiance, this venue is the perfect place to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new. Guests are invited for a night of laughter, dancing, and endless fun at Aloha Tower on New Year’s Eve.

Join the Tower Bar on Sunday, December 31, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM to celebrate the arrival of 2024 in the a truly unforgettable way. This exclusive in-person event promises an evening filled with laughter, dancing, and endless fun!

Some things to look forward to at this New Year’s bash include the Ladies of Illusion, the Ryugen Taiko performing group, Chinese Dragon Dances, a laser show, and a lineup of DJs sure to get you moving. Guests can also ring in the New Year with bottomless champagne and brick oven pizza, a Tower Bar specialty thanks to their dual brick ovens.

“We are encouraging everyone to come out and dance the night away to the hottest beats spun by our talented DJs. Sip on signature cocktails and more. With a lively atmosphere and incredible company, this New Year’s Eve will be one for the books. So grab your friends, and get ready to welcome the New Year in style,” says Anthony Fischler, Owner, Fischler Enterprises.

To learn more about the Tower Bar and how they’re partying into 2024 go to their website at alohatowerbar.com or follow them @towerbar.hi on Instagram.

Get your tickets, here!

