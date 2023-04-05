Honolulu (KHON2) – Jules + Gem Hawaii is bringing the sweet scents of Hawaii with their new Spring fragrance collection.

Every March, Jules + Gem Hawaii releases its Tangerine scent, a fragrance with notes of tangerine, grapefruit, lemon, and birch.

“Our scents are inspired by memories I’ve had growing up in the islands. As residents of Hawaii there are some scents that we are all familiar with and the goal of Spring is to bottle these scents and share them with friends and family across the state,” says Lana Owner, Jules + Gem Hawai’i.

Jules + Gem Hawaii will be having a 25% off sale from April 21st through April 23rd.



Jules + Gem Hawaii:

Website: julesandgemhawaii.com

Instagram @julesandgemhi