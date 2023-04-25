Honolulu (KHON2) – The Salvation Army is bringing back their faith-based summer camps to Hawaiʻi Keiki.

Intended for campers from ages 7 to 17 Salvation Army’s summer camps share educational and fun sessions, along with fellowship and healthy meals.

“ For many campers, it’s an education about how to live in community by respecting one another. It’s teamwork based. Campers are able to build relationships with other keiki that will last and impact them for a lifetime,” says Captain Jeff Walters, Divisional Youth Secretary and The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

Those looking to sign up for The Salvation Army’s Camp Homelani, can register via it’s official website.

The Salvation Army’s Camp Homelani:

www.camphomelani.org