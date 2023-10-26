Honolulu (KHON2) – The Gateway at Mililani Mauka becomes a perfect shopping center for family-friendly businesses.

Rise and Shine Cafe is a family owned and operated cafe since 2013, that offers breakfast, lunch, homemade desserts, along with weekly family dinners.

“Some of our most popular items come from our breakfast menu, we offer eggs benedict, great roasted potatoes and our french toast,” says Krystina Baird, Head Server of Rise and Shine Cafe.

According to Baird, the location of Rise and Shine Cafe is great for them because of its convenience and family-friendly atmosphere.

Baird says, “The goal of Rise and Shine Cafe is to create a family-friendly atmosphere, and being at Gateway at Mililani Mauka we meet a lot of great customers who have become a part of our family.”

The Gateway at Mililani Mauka has over 15 retail options along with over 10 dining services. Rise and Shine Cafe is open daily from 7AM to 1PM.

Rise and Shine Cafe:

Website: www.riseandshinecafehawaii.squarespace.com

Address: 95-1057 Ainamakua Drive F6

Mililani, HI 96789