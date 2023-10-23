Honolulu (KHON2) – The Thirteenth Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival kicked off on Hawai‘i Island and is now making its way to O’ahu.

Of the nine events taking place on O‘ahu from November 2-5, six of them have a wine-forward theme.

“Our signature wine-centric grand tasting at the Hawai‘i Convention Center SOLD OUT early this year, but luckily twelve of the featured winemakers will actually be making their way beachside to First Hawaiian Bank Mastercard Presents House of Blanc & Rouge at Ko Olina on Saturday, November 4 for its big return to the beach after three long years! Earlier that day, we had three Wine Seminars led by winemakers and Master Sommeliers at Halekulani with tastings of super-star winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown, Bernard Margrez, a quartet of prestigious wine estates in Bordeaux, and an insane line-up of Champagne. The grand finale is the festival gala, The Art of Food & Wine at Halekulani on Sunday, November 5 where I will be pairing five exceptional wines to harmonize with the artful creations of Michelin-starred chefs and local artists,” says Chris Ramelb, Master Sommelier & Director of Wine Education, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

In addition to the food, the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, for the attendance of a few wine aficionado, making these events unlike other food festivals in the Islands.

Ramelb says, “I’ve had the luxury of being at many food and wine events across the nation but one of the comments I get from the chefs is that HFWF is their favorite festival to participate in. One of the reasons is because of the sheer volume of talent you meet in one room! It’s certainly a lot of work, but one of the reasons I love being on the other side of the table is to hear the conversations between the talent there- some of whom haven’t met each other but have this mutual respect, because they have risen to become known as the best in the industry. The chefs tend to get the spotlight, but the mixologists and wine talent we’re able to attract is every bit as good and pedigreed. I’m always amazed at some of the winemakers that agree to come to the festival. It’s an extremely hard time to pull them away because it’s harvest season. Our guests can meet the people that are most attached to the wineries- some superstar winemakers who make the final decisions as well as family members whose name appears on the actual label. And then there’s the rarity of the wines you get to taste! The festival can often be the only place where you can taste some of these rare wines in the same room- especially during the wine seminars.”

To learn about the many events at this years’ Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, attendees are encouraged to log onto its official website.

