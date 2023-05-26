Honolulu (KHON2) – The 2023 Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony will take place on May 28th at the Ala Moana Beach Park.

The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony will be held on Memorial Day at Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach, allowing guests to remember and offer gratitude towards fallen service members and all who have gone before us. The ceremony also provides the opportunity to encourage goers to create a brighter future through actions.

“This year we encouraged the community to reserve an Individual Lantern that can be picked up at the Lantern Pickup Tent from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ala Moana Beach. A proof of reservation is required to receive a lantern,” says Clayton Taniyama, Temple Staff Member, Shinnyo-en Hawai‘i.

Those wanting to learn more about the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony can do so via its official website. Tune into KHON2 on May 29th to stay updated with coverage about this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony.

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony:

Website: www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com

Social Media Handles:

Facebook @lanternfloatinghawaii

Instagram: @shinnyolanternfloatinghawaii